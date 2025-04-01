2025 April PAD Challenge: Prompts
Here’s the list (updated daily) of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day (PAD) Challenge poetry prompts for folks who want one post to check each day.
Since we're still fixing things up on the new website platform from the recent switch we did in the middle of March, I just want to make it super easy for folks to find the most recent prompts for the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. So I'm going to list them by day below.
Just click the link to view the complete post, prompt, example poem, comments, etc.
- Day 1: First Two-for-Tuesday prompt.
Have fun poeming!
