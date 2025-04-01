ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
2025 April PAD Challenge: Prompts

Here’s the list (updated daily) of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day (PAD) Challenge poetry prompts for folks who want one post to check each day.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Since we're still fixing things up on the new website platform from the recent switch we did in the middle of March, I just want to make it super easy for folks to find the most recent prompts for the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. So I'm going to list them by day below.

Just click the link to view the complete post, prompt, example poem, comments, etc.

  • Day 1: First Two-for-Tuesday prompt.

Have fun poeming!

2025 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

