2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

“Back Again,” by Robert Lee Brewer



In another world, a big star

anchors your heart to mine, a moon

made for lost lovers and poets

to translate across time and space

held fast by dark thoughts and matter

existing outside what we know



ceaselessly expanding past known

Oort clouds, galaxies, and dead stars

surrendering to what matters

most in the heart of every moon

orbiting bright bodies in space

singing songs like cosmic poets



invoking past lines of poets

aiming for the hearts of unknown

mazes measuring the spaces

that blaze like a night full of stars

hovering above a new moon

evolving like some dark matter



wasted on whatever matters

in the souls of forlorn poets

navigating curves of the moon

drawn against ancient maps of known

black holes trying to swallow stars

understanding the need for space



threading itself through still more space

that marks the dark like lost matter

holding a bell as if a star

anticipates dreams of poets

through dark memories that say, "No,

don't remember me like the moon



or analyze me like the moon;

no, I am winding through dead space

that once known cannot be unknown;

get to the heart of the matter

emitting sound waves for poets

to fling back at every new star



yearning for stars to light up moons

offering poets the space to

unknow what they know must matter."



(Note on my poem today: I decided to go big on my poetic form today as I wrote a combination sestina AND acrostic while maintaining eight syllables per line. A gold star to the first person who can decipher which song inspired the acrostic; the first line includes a rather big hint.)