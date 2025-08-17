Writer’s Digest September/October 2025 Cover Reveal
Presenting the September/October 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest featuring the Annual Agent Roundup and an interview with Isabel Cañas.
The Art of Making Connections in Storytelling
Connections make up all parts of writing—connecting characters to each other, connecting readers to stories, and writers connecting to agents/publishers/readers, and more. In this issue, featuring our annual roundup of literary agents and how best to connect with them, we present articles on all the types of connections mentioned here, and other ideas inspired by how our contributors connect with this theme.
Features include:
+ 2025 Annual Agent Roundup: 20+ literary agents open to queries share the details of what they want to see in their inboxes and how to submit. By Amy Jones
+ Collaborating With Readers: How to create the scaffolding readers need to enter your story. By Peter Mountford
+ Writing Bridge Characters: What they are and how to create them to advance your story, solve problems, and engage your readers. By Elizabeth Sims
+ The Midcareer Query: If you’ve had some publishing experience without an agent, is it worth it to try to find one midcareer? Absolutely. By Zac Petit
+ The WD Interview: Isabel Cañas: 2022 WD Breaking In author of The Hacienda and USA Today bestseller talks with WD about her third novel, The Possession of Alba Díaz. By Moriah Richard
+ 25th Annual WD Short Short Story Awards: Announcing the winners and showcasing the winning story.
Plus, how to write interconnected short stories, classy ways to use personal publishing connections, and finding the “write-life” balance in a hyper-connected world. And, as always, all your favorite columns like Publishing Insights, Breaking In, Meet the Agent, For All Ages, and more!
