ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

God Jul

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write a piece that takes place during Yule.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Bertil Lindgren on Unsplash

Yule is a holiday that has been celebrated since the 5th or 6th centuries. For today's prompt, write a story that takes place during Yule, whether in the distant past or present times.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

creative writing promptcreative writing promptsFlash Fiction Promptonline writing promptsPicture PromptspromptPromptsprompts for writersStory PromptTuesday Writing Promptweekly writing promptwriting promptwriting prompts
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
Lydia Kang: Putting Energy Where It Counts More
Young AdultLydia Kang: Putting Energy Where It Counts MoreRobert Lee Brewer
Shaylin Gandhi: If You Want It, Keep Going
RomanceShaylin Gandhi: If You Want It, Keep GoingRobert Lee Brewer
The Benedict Arnold Scale (Craft of Translation), by Diego Jourdan Pereira
The Writer's LifeThe Benedict Arnold Scale (Craft of Translation)Diego Jourdan Pereira
25 Most Popular Writing Posts of 2025
The Writer's Life25 Most Popular Writing Posts of 2025Robert Lee Brewer
Last-Minute Gift Guide From the Editors of Writer’s Digest
Be InspiredLast-Minute Gift Guide From the Editors of Writer’s DigestThe Editors of Writer's Digest
How (and Why) to Create Your Own Walking Writing Retreat, by Ruth Marr
Writing Habits and PracticesHow (and Why) to Create Your Own Walking Writing RetreatRuth Marr

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;