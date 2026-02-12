Writer’s Digest March/April 2026 Cover Reveal
Presenting the March/April 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest magazine themed Achieve Perfect Pacing and with an interview with Lauren Groff.
Achieve Perfect Pacing
This March/April issue is dedicated to pacing in any and every interpretation of the word as it relates to both writing and publishing. That means, how to keep the pace going as you draft a novel or work on revising it, and how to build in pauses that force readers to stop and think about what they’ve read. It also means advice for indie authors on how to pace the release of their books and understanding traditional publishing timelines, and much more.
Features Include:
+ Pacing Your Writing Process: Keep creative momentum when you have little time to write. By Polly Campbell
+ Pacing Your Writing Career: When the snail’s pace of publishing gets you down, look to the parts of your writing career you can control. By Finnian Burnett
+ When to Cut, When to Write: Five secrets to writing scenes of perfect length. By Peter Mountford
+ The Pause Is the Point: How to use stillness to create momentum in your fiction. By Elizabeth Sims
+ If You’re Bored, They’re Bored: Five Zero-Draft tricks to ensure tight pacing. By Jeff Somers
+ The WD Interview: Lauren Groff: The three-time National Book Award finalist discusses her new short story collection, Brawler, and the necessity of failure in writing. By Michael Woodson
+ Put Yourself in Charge of Your Own Story: Julie Ann Sipos, grand-prize winner of the 33rd Annual WD Self-Published Book Awards, on how her career in Hollywood influences her writing style and her business strategy as an indie author. By Amy Jones
Plus, in this issue, we introduce new columns about writing short fiction and how to become a more media-savvy author. Readers will also see the return of some of their favorite columns like Meet the Agent, Breaking In, Agent Alcove, Publishing Insights, Level Up Your Writing (Life), and Building Better Worlds.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.