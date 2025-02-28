How has Writer’s Digest impacted your writing? Share your favorite memories with us to help us celebrate our 100-year anniversary in 2020—your response could appear in a future issue of the magazine! #WritersDigest100
Find out a few of the sessions and events we’re most looking forward to at the upcoming Writer’s Digest Annual Conference!
Breaking Vases author and Self-Published Book Awards Winner Dima Ghawi talks about finding the strength to tell her personal story and how she produced the book while building her new business.
Check out a sneak peek at a few of the things you can expect to learn from three of the presenters at the 2019 Virtual Novel Writing Conference, plus a little bit about each of them.
Recent Articles
Author and writing coach Colleen Patrick discusses the fallacy of the very common refrain of “show, don’t tell” in writing.
Author Art Bell shares a quick exchange with Walter Mosley and how he went about writing his memoir as a thriller and vice versa.
Discover six ways to write cozy poems.
Author Jessica Levine discusses the gains and disappointments of second wave feminism and how to inscribe historical change into fiction.
Here’s the list (updated daily) of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day (PAD) Challenge poetry prompts for folks who want one post to check each day.
For the 10th day of the 2025 April PAD (Poem-A-Day) Challenge, writers are tasked with writing a number poem.
Author Clain Udy shares four things writers should know about autism, whether they’re writing fiction or nonfiction.
Seasoned podcast producer and sound designer Jaimi Ryan shares seven ways podcasting can help with writing goals.
Author and journalist Randee Dawn shares six things she learned from un-trunking her novels and getting them published.
In this interview, New York Times-bestselling children’s author Joan Holub discusses the everlasting humor at the heart of her new graphic novel, Fart Boy And Reeky Dog.
For day 9 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, writers from around the world are tasked with writing an ekphrastic poem.
Find London Sperry’s successful query to agent Lily Dolin for her debut novel Passion Project, which includes what Dolin liked in the query.
WD reconnected with former Breaking In author Nita Prose to discuss her latest release, The Maid’s Secret, and what she’s learned since releasing her debut novel.
Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, have your character be triggered by a sensory experience.
In this interview, author Maxym M. Martineau discusses how her lifetime of vivid nightmares helped inspire her new gothic romantasy, House of Blight.
On the eighth day of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, writers are tasked with the second Two-for-Tuesday prompt of the month.
Author Teresa Argenbright shares five lessons learned about developing a picture book series with recurring characters.
Author Nicole S. Palmer shares seven ways for writers to keep writing even when they’re stuck with their usual writing processes.
In this week’s round up by Script magazine, FX’s “Dying for Sex” co-creators and showrunners give a deep dive look into their podcast adaptation process for the series.
In this interview, author Kelly Mullen discusses the similarities between game designers and detectives with her debut crime novel, This Is Not a Game.
Write poems throughout the month April for the 18th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a tense poem.
Learn how to earn an income as a writer and the diverse avenues for obtaining funds, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
Write a poem a day in the month of April through to May with poets from around the country and world. Today, write a reaction poem.
The acclaimed historical fiction author discusses her drafting process, the real history behind her work, and her latest publication, Murder in Berkeley Square.