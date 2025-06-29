Writer’s Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels 2025

In this conversational podcast, literary agents Laura Zats and Erik Hane break down the biggest happenings in publishing and what it means for authors. From understanding querying trends to what changes in social media platforms mean to writers to how to keep going in a chaotic world, you’ll come away more informed and know how to ask the right questions when looking for publishing professionals to work with. Join the Patreon for bonus content or to have your query letter critiqued.