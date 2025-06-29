Writer’s Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels 2025
Here are the top live streams, podcasts, and YouTube channels as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Minorities in Publishing Podcast
With over 20 years’ experience in book publishing (including editorial, production, and media) as well as an MFA instructor and award-winning author, Jennifer Baker’s monthly podcast is the perfect go-to source for writers of all backgrounds. In an interview format, “guests discuss their trajectories and personal experiences in their respective field as well as share information of what to expect as a creator or professional in publishing.”
2. Print Run Podcast
In this conversational podcast, literary agents Laura Zats and Erik Hane break down the biggest happenings in publishing and what it means for authors. From understanding querying trends to what changes in social media platforms mean to writers to how to keep going in a chaotic world, you’ll come away more informed and know how to ask the right questions when looking for publishing professionals to work with. Join the Patreon for bonus content or to have your query letter critiqued.
3. The Shit No One Tells You About Writing
Hosted by author and creative writing instructor Bianca Marais and literary agents at P.S. Literary Cece Lyra and Carly Watters, TSNOTYAW is a weekly podcast and twice weekly newsletter (one free, one for paid subscribers) for “emerging writers” to learn more about the publishing world, improve their query letters, get practical and inspirational advice, and generally feel less alone as they navigate this often-confusing industry.
4. Writing Excuses
With most episodes clocking in at 30 minutes or less, this quick and educational podcast is great for busy writers who want to become better at their craft. Episodes range from author interviews to analyzing story structure to crafting thrilling beginnings. And their community extends beyond the podcast—interested writers can subscribe to their free newsletter or join their writing retreats for “seminars, workshops, and breakout sessions.”