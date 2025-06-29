ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Writer’s Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels 2025

Here are the top live streams, podcasts, and YouTube channels as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Writers Digest Staff

Here are the top live streams, podcasts, and YouTube channels as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.

1. Minorities in Publishing Podcast

JenniferNBaker.com/podcast 

With over 20 years’ experience in book publishing (including editorial, production, and media) as well as an MFA instructor and award-winning author, Jennifer Baker’s monthly podcast is the perfect go-to source for writers of all backgrounds. In an interview format, “guests discuss their trajectories and personal experiences in their respective field as well as share information of what to expect as a creator or professional in publishing.” 

2. Print Run Podcast

PrintRunPodcast.com

In this conversational podcast, literary agents Laura Zats and Erik Hane break down the biggest happenings in publishing and what it means for authors. From understanding querying trends to what changes in social media platforms mean to writers to how to keep going in a chaotic world, you’ll come away more informed and know how to ask the right questions when looking for publishing professionals to work with. Join the Patreon for bonus content or to have your query letter critiqued. 

3. The Shit No One Tells You About Writing

TheShitAboutWriting.com 

Hosted by author and creative writing instructor Bianca Marais and literary agents at P.S. Literary Cece Lyra and Carly Watters, TSNOTYAW is a weekly podcast and twice weekly newsletter (one free, one for paid subscribers) for “emerging writers” to learn more about the publishing world, improve their query letters, get practical and inspirational advice, and generally feel less alone as they navigate this often-confusing industry. 

4. Writing Excuses

WritingExcuses.com 

With most episodes clocking in at 30 minutes or less, this quick and educational podcast is great for busy writers who want to become better at their craft. Episodes range from author interviews to analyzing story structure to crafting thrilling beginnings. And their community extends beyond the podcast—interested writers can subscribe to their free newsletter or join their writing retreats for “seminars, workshops, and breakout sessions.” 

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!
101 Best Websites for Writersbest 101 websitesbest 101 websites for writersbest live streams podcasts and YouTube channelsBest Writing PodcastsBest Writing Youtube Channelswriter's digest 101 best websites for writerswriter's digest best live streams podcasts and YouTube channelsWriter's Digest's 101 Best Websites for Writers
Writers Digest StaffAuthor
Related Stories
There’s Still Time To Join Us in England!
ResourcesThere’s Still Time To Join Us in England!The Editors of Writer's Digest
A Conversation With James Comey on Writing Fairly and Making Stories Linger (Killer Writers), by Clay Stafford
Mystery/ThrillerA Conversation With James Comey on Writing Fairly and Making Stories Linger (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford
The Road Trip as Research and Inspiration for Your Writing, by Nikki Erlick
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Road Trip as Research and Inspiration for Your WritingNikki Erlick
Danit Brown: Trust Your Instincts
LiteraryDanit Brown: Trust Your InstinctsRobert Lee Brewer
Miranda Smith: Every Book Has Its Own Surprises
HorrorMiranda Smith: Every Book Has Its Own SurprisesRobert Lee Brewer
James Rebanks: Books Shouldn’t Be Rushed
Creative Nonfiction WritingJames Rebanks: Books Shouldn’t Be RushedRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;