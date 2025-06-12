Writer’s Digest July/August 2025 Cover Reveal

When it comes to setting the scene, all writers know it’s a critical piece to ensuring readers have a clear grasp of what they’re reading, whether it be a physical setting in a novel or narrative nonfiction or the reason why information matters in instructional nonfiction. Setting also matters when it comes to a writer’s writing life. This issue aims to explore all facets and interpretations of how writers can set the scene.

Download a PDF of this issue from the Writer's Digest Shop to start reading today!

Features include:

+ The WD Interview: Riley Sager: Bestselling thriller novelist Riley Sager talks with WD about his newest novel, With a Vengeance. By Amy Jones

+ Small But Mighty: Why small presses might be the perfect home for your book. By Jordan Rosenfeld

+ Why You Can’t Stop Reading: Deconstructing how bestsellers hook readers and never let go. By Michael La Ronn

+ A Change (of Scenery) Would Do You Good: How to vary your setting to your story’s advantage. By Jessica Strawser

+ What Waiting for Godot Taught Me About Setting the Scene: Utilizing Liminal Spaces: Author Danai Christopoulou discusses tapping into techniques used in theater and film to write effective liminal spaces in fiction. By Danai Christopoulou

+ How to Write Amid Chaos: When times are turbulent, pinpointing why your work matters to yourself and to readers can provide the motivation you need to keep putting words on the page. By Tiffany Yates Martin

+ The Difficulty of Writing Difficult Scenes: Nine tips from professional editors and bestselling writers to tackle scenes with sensitive material. By Tonja Matney Reynolds

+ Revealing the Winner of the 19th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards. By Robert Lee Brewer