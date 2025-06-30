When Writing Is Your Therapy, but You Write for a Living Too (Protecting Your Personal Writing Practice)

For most of us, writing is more than just a profession, it’s also a form of self-expression, and a tool we use to process our emotions and make sense of the world. But after spending hours crafting content for others, the idea of sitting down to write for yourself can sometimes feel exhausting rather than restorative.

So how do you protect the space where writing soothes your soul without letting work-related fatigue take over? Here are strategies to make personal, therapeutic writing a regular practice, even when professional writing tests the limits of your creative energy.

1. First off, decompress from work

Before transitioning into your personal writing, give yourself time to step away from your professional work. The goal is to reset your brain and create a clear distinction between writing for work and writing for yourself, so you’re welcome to experiment with different activities to find what works best for you. Here are some ways to decompress before diving into your personal writing:

Move your body because physical activity can help release mental tension and signal to your brain that it’s time for a reset. Try: Taking a short walk outside Stretching or doing a few yoga poses because physical activity can help release mental tension and signal to your brain that it’s time for a reset. Try: Dancing to your favorite song

Engage in a non-writing creative activity to give your brain a break from words. Instead, use a different form of self-expression, such as: Doodling or coloring Playing an instrument or singing Taking photos or painting to give your brain a break from words. Instead, use a different form of self-expression, such as: Crafting or doing a DIY project

Listen to something that calms or energizes you . Sound can be a powerful mental reset. Consider: Playing music that matches your desired mood (soothing, uplifting, or meditative) Listening to a podcast that inspires you (but isn’t related to work!) . Sound can be a powerful mental reset. Consider: Trying ambient sounds like rain, ocean waves, or white noise

Do a mindfulness or breathing exercise if you’re feeling mentally drained. Grounding yourself in the present moment can help clear mental clutter, try: Deep breathing exercises (such as box breathing or 4-7-8 breathing) A short guided meditation or body scan if you’re feeling mentally drained. Grounding yourself in the present moment can help clear mental clutter, try: Simply sitting still and paying attention to your surroundings for a few moments

Transition with a sensory cue . Engaging your senses can help create a ritual that signals a shift from work mode to personal creativity. Consider: Making a cup of tea or coffee and savoring the process Lighting a candle or using an essential oil diffuser with a calming scent . Engaging your senses can help create a ritual that signals a shift from work mode to personal creativity. Consider: Changing into more comfortable clothes or wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket

Or just let your mind wander . Sometimes, a few moments of mental stillness can do wonders. Before you sit down for a therapeutic writing session, you could: Stare out the window and watch the clouds or people passing by Lie down and close your eyes for a few minutes . Sometimes, a few moments of mental stillness can do wonders. Before you sit down for a therapeutic writing session, you could: Daydream or let your thoughts drift without forcing them into words



The key is to experiment and find what helps you mentally transition out of work mode.

2. Next, write without an agenda

At work, writing is often goal-oriented, whether it’s crafting marketing copy, meeting client expectations, or following editorial guidelines. Your personal writing should be the opposite. Let it be messy, unstructured, and free from the pressure to be polished or productive.

And give yourself permission to explore different types of personal writing. Experiment with:

Stream-of-consciousness journaling

Poetry or short creative pieces

Writing letters to yourself or someone you love

Lists of emotions, memories, or affirmations

Changing the format from what you’re used to helps keep personal writing from feeling like an extension of work. Plus it allows you to access different parts of your creativity and emotional processing.

3. Recognize when you need a break

Even though writing can be healing, there will be times when you need to step away. If writing feels more like an obligation than a release, give yourself permission to rest. Other signs that you may be a little burnt out include:

Struggling to find words , instead of ideas flowing naturally. Or feeling stuck, uninspired, or mentally foggy.

, instead of ideas flowing naturally. Or feeling stuck, uninspired, or mentally foggy. Feeling emotionally drained after writing , instead of feeling lighter or more at peace. You finish a writing session feeling exhausted or overwhelmed.

, instead of feeling lighter or more at peace. You finish a writing session feeling exhausted or overwhelmed. Your body being tense . You notice physical signs of stress, like headaches, stiff shoulders, or clenched jaw muscles while writing.

. You notice physical signs of stress, like headaches, stiff shoulders, or clenched jaw muscles while writing. Avoiding your personal writing practice and putting it off or finding excuses not to do it, even when you have time.

and putting it off or finding excuses not to do it, even when you have time. Being overly critical of your personal writing and struggling to write freely because you’re constantly judging or editing yourself.

Instead of forcing it, try other creative or reflective activities, like drawing, movement, or simply sitting in silence. Give yourself grace, knowing that rest is also part of the creative process.

4. Protect your writing time like any other self-care practice

Just as you prioritize exercise, meditation, or therapy, treat your personal writing practice as an essential part of your well-being. Set aside specific times for it in your schedule, and honor those moments as you would any other important commitment. Here’s how you can create and protect your writing time:

Schedule it like an appointment: Block out dedicated time for personal writing on your calendar and treat it as non-negotiable. Whether it’s a few minutes in the morning, a midday break, or a nighttime ritual, consistency helps reinforce the habit.

Block out dedicated time for personal writing on your calendar and treat it as non-negotiable. Whether it’s a few minutes in the morning, a midday break, or a nighttime ritual, consistency helps reinforce the habit. Set boundaries with work and others: Let colleagues, family, and friends know when you’re unavailable. Just like you wouldn’t take a work call during therapy or a workout, set clear boundaries around your personal writing time.

Let colleagues, family, and friends know when you’re unavailable. Just like you wouldn’t take a work call during therapy or a workout, set clear boundaries around your personal writing time. Don’t feel guilty about prioritizing it: Personal writing is just as valid a form of self-care as exercise or therapy. Remind yourself that taking time to write for yourself isn’t indulgent,it’s necessary.

Treating your personal writing as an essential part of your creative self-care routine will reinforce its value in your life and ensure it remains a source of healing and joy, rather than another obligation.

Final thoughts

Writing for a living doesn’t mean you have to lose the therapeutic aspect of it. By setting boundaries, decompressing from work, and approaching your personal writing with flexibility and curiosity, you can keep it as a source of self-expression rather than an extension of your job.

Some days, that might mean writing for five minutes; other days, it might mean stepping away entirely. And that’s okay. The key is to honor your therapeutic writing practice as a form of self-care—something that nurtures you, rather than drains you. When you do, writing can remain both a career and a refuge, a place where your words belong wholly to you.