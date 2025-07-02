Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 745

Not sure how we've made it to July already, but here we are.

For this week's prompt, write a better poem. Better than what? Better than other poems maybe, but I'm just thinking of all the ways better is used, whether it's better late than never or better than that. For better or worse, there better or worse ways to explore better luck next time. So you better watch out, better not cry, and so on. Or you better just write a poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Better Poem: