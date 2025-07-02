ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 745

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a better poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Not sure how we've made it to July already, but here we are.

For this week's prompt, write a better poem. Better than what? Better than other poems maybe, but I'm just thinking of all the ways better is used, whether it's better late than never or better than that. For better or worse, there better or worse ways to explore better luck next time. So you better watch out, better not cry, and so on. Or you better just write a poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Better Poem:

“better yet,” by Robert Lee Brewer

let's start each day anew
with a certain sort of amnesia
that resets each evening
with abandoned reason & resentment
& a certified commitment
to those things we once meant
in those hours we once spent
so seductively & productively
burning the midnight oil
spoiling for each & every word
like they were a blessing from god.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
