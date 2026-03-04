Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 776

Before we get into this week's prompt, I just wanted to point out that I announced the 19th Annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge over the weekend. So a little less than a month before we get back into daily poeming. Click here to read the guidelines.

For this week's prompt, write a theory poem. Your poem could be about (or mention) popular theories like the Big Bang theory or the theory of evolution or relativity. Of course, there are many conspiracy theories out there, including the flat Earth theory, faked moon landing, and theories attached to various assassinations. Aliens, anyone?!? And don't forget chaos theory!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Theory Poem: