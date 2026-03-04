ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 776

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a theory poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get into this week's prompt, I just wanted to point out that I announced the 19th Annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge over the weekend. So a little less than a month before we get back into daily poeming. Click here to read the guidelines.

For this week's prompt, write a theory poem. Your poem could be about (or mention) popular theories like the Big Bang theory or the theory of evolution or relativity. Of course, there are many conspiracy theories out there, including the flat Earth theory, faked moon landing, and theories attached to various assassinations. Aliens, anyone?!? And don't forget chaos theory!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Theory Poem:

“Number Theory,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Fermat's Last Theorem took centuries
to solve. In fact, it took so long some
people gave up hope, called it instead
a conjecture, but then, a mathematician
in his 40s figured it out. The proof also
proved much of the Taniyama-Shimura
conjecture (or modularity theorem),
which explains how elliptic curves over
the field of rational numbers are, of
course, related to modular forms in
a very particular way, and there's a
certain beauty hidden in the proving
of conjectures and theories over
centuries between inquisitive minds
who like to play with common symbols.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
