Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 777

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a jackpot poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
For this week's prompt, write a jackpot poem. What is your idea of hitting the jackpot? Winning at life? Living the dream? Think about it, and then, write it. Could be about hitting the jackpot yourself, or maybe some fictional character.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away.

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Jackpot Poem:

“Number Theory,” by Robert Lee Brewer

There are a couple lines of thought
when it comes to the lottery:

One, the more times you play the more
times you might win. So if you lose,
it pays to try, try again. But
there's a second theory that claims
you have the same chance at winning
each and every time you try, which
means you have the same odds losing.

Since I've lost more than once, I know
I'm going to lose before I
buy the ticket, but I buy it
anyway, because I'm really
just buying a ticket to dream
between purchasing the ticket
and knowing the results, and dreams
are no small thing to keep alive.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
