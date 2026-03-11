Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 777

For this week's prompt, write a jackpot poem. What is your idea of hitting the jackpot? Winning at life? Living the dream? Think about it, and then, write it. Could be about hitting the jackpot yourself, or maybe some fictional character.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Jackpot Poem: