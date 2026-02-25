Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 775
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write an initialism poem.
For this week's prompt, pick an initialism, make it the title of your poem, and then write your poem. An initialism, of course, is a term that uses the first letters of other words to make a new term, which may or may not be a word. As such, acronyms like ASAP, POTUS, and FOMO are initialisms, but also terms like IRL, LOL, and ATM. Click here to learn more about abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at an Initialism Poem:
“AI FOMO IRL,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I don't fear it at all
the chance of missing out
on the artificial intelligence
revolution in real life
when it's hard enough
to manufacture real intelligence
every single hour of
every single day in
every single way and
that's all I will say.