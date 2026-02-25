Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 775

For this week's prompt, pick an initialism, make it the title of your poem, and then write your poem. An initialism, of course, is a term that uses the first letters of other words to make a new term, which may or may not be a word. As such, acronyms like ASAP, POTUS, and FOMO are initialisms, but also terms like IRL, LOL, and ATM. Click here to learn more about abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Initialism Poem: