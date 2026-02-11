ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 773

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a “(blank) Again” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "(blank) Again," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Not Again," "Again & Again," "Against the Grain Again," "They're Writing Poems Again," and/or "Do It Again."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a "Blank Again" Poem:

“Groundhog Day Again,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Always a cold day in February
even when it's not cold
replaying winter in the autumn
of my heart and soul

listening to Soundgarden
Nirvana and Alice in Chains
as if summer will never return
to soothe my seasoned pain

and the shadows that I see
prolong my inner unrest
like a marmot emerging again
to give it all his best guess

let's forget the world for a day
and set our poems on replay

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
