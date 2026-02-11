Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 773
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a “(blank) Again” poem.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "(blank) Again," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Not Again," "Again & Again," "Against the Grain Again," "They're Writing Poems Again," and/or "Do It Again."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).
*****
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a "Blank Again" Poem:
“Groundhog Day Again,” by Robert Lee Brewer
Always a cold day in February
even when it's not cold
replaying winter in the autumn
of my heart and soul
listening to Soundgarden
Nirvana and Alice in Chains
as if summer will never return
to soothe my seasoned pain
and the shadows that I see
prolong my inner unrest
like a marmot emerging again
to give it all his best guess
let's forget the world for a day
and set our poems on replay