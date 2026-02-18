Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 774
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a clean poem.
For this week's prompt, write a clean poem. Whether we're talking laundry, dishes, or language, get clean with your poeming today and throughout the week.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Clean Poem:
“variations on a theme,” by Robert Lee Brewer
every morning the world is wiped clean again
& i have to introduce myself again
to the ones i love again
because their minds are wiped clean again
like we're in that bill murray movie again
with ned ryerson again
& sonny & cher singing again
as the clock strikes six o'clock again
on groundhog day again
in punxsutawney pa again
all wiped clean again