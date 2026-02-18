ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 774

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a clean poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
For this week's prompt, write a clean poem. Whether we're talking laundry, dishes, or language, get clean with your poeming today and throughout the week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Here’s my attempt at a Clean Poem:

“variations on a theme,” by Robert Lee Brewer

every morning the world is wiped clean again
& i have to introduce myself again
to the ones i love again
because their minds are wiped clean again
like we're in that bill murray movie again
with ned ryerson again
& sonny & cher singing again
as the clock strikes six o'clock again
on groundhog day again
in punxsutawney pa again
all wiped clean again

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
