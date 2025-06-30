The Shows That Shaped Us: Structure & Style in ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ (From Script)
In this week’s roundup from Script magazine, learn how the fifth series in the “Star Trek” universe set a course for breaking the sci-fi mold. Plus, another trilogy of W questions that should be just as important for any writer, Rebecca Norris Resnick shares all of the entry fees available to indie filmmakers, and more.
Why You? Why Now? Why Will They Care?
Here’s another trilogy of W questions that should be just as important for any writer of screenplays or TV pilots preparing to pitch.
TRUE INDIE: How to Find Free and Low-Cost Film Festival Entry Fees
Rebecca Norris Resnick shares all of the low-budget for free film festival entry fees available to indie filmmakers, plus their deadlines to enter.
Breaking & Entering: The Elephant in the Room – The Mighty Metaphor
Metaphor is a secret weapon that can elevate your script from good to unforgettable. Discover how to add emotional depth, visual symbols, and resonant themes.