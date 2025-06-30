ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
The Shows That Shaped Us: Structure & Style in ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ (From Script)

In this week’s roundup from Script magazine, learn how the fifth series in the “Star Trek” universe set a course for breaking the sci-fi mold, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week's roundup from Script magazine, learn how the fifth series in the "Star Trek" universe set a course for breaking the sci-fi mold. Plus, another trilogy of W questions that should be just as important for any writer, Rebecca Norris Resnick shares all of the entry fees available to indie filmmakers, and more.

The Shows That Shaped Us: Structure & Style in ‘Star Trek: Voyager’

how the fifth series in the “Star Trek” universe set a course for breaking the sci-fi mold.

Why You? Why Now? Why Will They Care?

Here’s another trilogy of W questions that should be just as important for any writer of screenplays or TV pilots preparing to pitch.

TRUE INDIE: How to Find Free and Low-Cost Film Festival Entry Fees

Rebecca Norris Resnick shares all of the low-budget for free film festival entry fees available to indie filmmakers, plus their deadlines to enter.

Breaking & Entering: The Elephant in the Room – The Mighty Metaphor

Metaphor is a secret weapon that can elevate your script from good to unforgettable. Discover how to add emotional depth, visual symbols, and resonant themes.

