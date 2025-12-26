Writer’s Digest Magazine January/February 2026 Cover Reveal

Advice for Your Writing Success

One of WD’s goals is to provide all kinds of writing advice so writers can find what works for them, because each writer has different dreams, different ways of working, and different life circumstances. So, in this issue, we aim to offer plentiful writing advice on both the business of publishing and the craft of writing to help writers find success in 2026—no matter how you define it.

Features include:

+ Comparison Is the Thief of Joy (and Success): Don’t let bad writing advice grind you down. By Rob Hart

+ Deconstruct Your Favorite Books: Read like a writer to apply the lessons to your own work. By Jane K. Cleland

+ The 3/1/52 Challenge: One author’s year completing the Ray Bradbury Challenge and how it rewired his writing life. By Michael La Ronn

+ The Weight of Expectations: Navigating a critique group while keeping your mental health intact. By P. M. Raymond

+ The Best Book Publicity You Can Do Yourself: Crafting companion pieces to get your book the press it deserves. By Susan Shapiro

+ The Art of the Scam: Social media and AI have made publishing scams that much easier. Victoria Strauss, co-founder of Writer Beware, shares her best tips for staying out of harm’s way. By Jennifer Chen

+ The WD Interview: Mia P. Manansala: The award-winning novelist explains why cozy mysteries are the perfect venue for talking tough issues and the final book in her Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery series. By Amy Jones