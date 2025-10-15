Writer’s Digest November/December 2025 Cover Reveal
Revealing the November/December 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest featuring articles celebrating the whimsical and weird, plus an interview with Travis Baldree.
Celebrating the Whimsical & Weird
From the time we’re children, the whimsical and weird draws us in and makes us imagine worlds beyond our own, creatures that exist only in our imaginations, and endless possibilities. In this issue, we celebrate whimsical and weird writing by exploring fantasy writing, magic, talking animals, monsters, unusual writing formats, and much more.
Features Include:
+ Building Your Own Magic System: Award-winning author Whitney Hill shares considerations for developing a magic system for your stories and how to avoid boxing yourself in for future works. By Whitney Hill
+ Leveraging “What If?” in Speculative Fiction: Five techniques for convincing readers your fiction just might be real after all. By Jeff Somers
+ The Weirder, the Better: How to write nonfiction that sells by embracing the odd sides of life. By Zachary Petit
+ Creatures of the Night: Enriching your fiction with dreams, nightmares, and half-awake visions. By Elizabeth Sims
+ Writing in the Southern Gothic Style: Understand the origins and nuances of this gothic subgenre to write atmospheric tales. By Sonya Alexander
+ The Winner of the 94th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition: Announcing the grand-prize winner and the category winners of WD’s longest running writing competition. By Amy Jones
+ The WD Interview: Travis Baldree: Fantasy author and audiobook narrator Travis Baldree talks with WD about his newest cozy fantasy, Brigands and Breadknives. By Moriah Richard
Plus, embracing the power of play in your creative practice, quirky habits of writers, and the best tool in your marketing toolbox. And, as always, all your favorite columns like Publishing Insights, Breaking In, Meet the Agent, For All Ages, and more!
