Lydia Kang: Putting Energy Where It Counts More

Lydia Kang is an associate professor of internal medicine and an award-winning and bestselling author of adult fiction, young adult fiction, and science nonfiction, including Opium and Absinthe, Star Wars: Cataclysm, The November Girl, and Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything.

Lydia Kang

In this interview, Lydia elaborates on putting energry where it counts more, comparison acting as the thief of joy, imposter syndrome, and more.

Name: Lydia Kang

Literary agent: Jordan Hill, New Leaf Literary and Media

Book title: K-Jane

Publisher: Quill Tree Books / HarperCollins

Release date: October 2025

Genre/category: YA Contemporary

Previous titles: The November Girl, Toxic, Control, Catalyst (YA); Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything (nonfiction); Opium and Absinthe (adult historical fiction); Star Wars: Cataclysm (adult fiction)

Elevator pitch for the book: A third-generation Korean American teen goes to extreme and hilarious lengths to connect more with her Korean heritage, and it goes K-boom in her face.

What prompted you to write this book?

It’s a pretty personal book on a lot of levels. I’ve always felt like I had imposter syndrome being Korean American and the daughter of Korean immigrants. I don’t speak Korean well; I wasn’t a good Korean cook. I had barely traveled to South Korea.

When my own kids were teenagers, as third-gen Korean Americans, it was weird for them to be surrounded by Korean culture on the radio, and concerts and K-dramas. I had the idea of someone doing a Korean 101 class for self-improvement, and that’s how it happened.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I came up with the idea well over five years ago, but didn’t have the time to put together a proposal until 2022. I wrote several sample chapters and a synopsis and my then-agent Eric Myers and I went out on submission. We had some positive comments but no bites, and I realized I needed to redo the proposal and sample pages.

One of my friends, Kate Brauning, who happens to be my old editor from my previous books Toxic and The November Girl, gave me so great advice and I reworked the proposal. I went on submission a second round, and that’s when Jennifer Ung at Quill Tree offered us a two-book contract. I can’t tell you how great it feels when an editor truly understands what you’re trying to do. It’s amazing.

I wrote the rest of the book in 2023, revised through mid 2024, and after that it was just copyedits and pass pages. The book finally released in October 2025. Overall, the general plot points stayed mostly the same, but Jane’s character arc evolved the most, with far more depth to her journey than I’d originally written.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I still struggle with social media and trying to give the book the big splash that it deserves, but ultimately things are out of my hands. I should know this by now after publishing 13 books! But it’s still something I must remember, pre-release, to put my energy where it likely counts more. So, less stressing out over making homemade swag and TikToks, and more connecting with my local librarians and schoolteachers.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The revision process was pretty challenging this time. I really had to work on Jane’s character arc a lot, and it morphed a little with every revision. My editor, Jennifer Ung, is absolutely superb and worked with my vision to urge me to make the writing the absolute best it could be.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Some of the themes of this book transcend just the Korean American experience. So many of us are second and third generation Americans and have often felt that dilution of culture, but even when it happens, it doesn’t mean you’re less than others.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?