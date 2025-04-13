2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 13
Join poets from around the country and the world to write a poem each day of April. For today’s prompt, write a Full Blank poem.
For today's prompt, take the phrase "Full (blank)," replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Full Moon," "Full Throttle," "Full Tank of Gas," "Full Monty," and/or "Full Tank of Gas."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).
*****
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Full (blank) Poem:
“Full Throated,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I sound my long barbaric yawp
from every available hilltop
on my way to the barbershop
fearing I may never stop
while sucking on a lollipop
as the neighbors channel-hop
and the horses clippity clop
beside another bumblecop
which could be a malaprop
for the use of bumpercrop
as I find I flip and flop
like a price at a car swap
or the head of a wet mop
stuck inside a karate chop
falling like a sad raindrop
into a pond--a frog--kerplop!
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.