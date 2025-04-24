2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

For today's prompt, write a time of day poem. You can pick a specific time of day (like the songs "3 A.M. Eternal," by The KLF, or "12:51," by The Strokes), or it can be a more generalized thing (like "early morning" or "lunch time" or whatever). Snack time is one of my favorite times of day, for sure. (And don't forget poeming time!)

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Time of Day Poem:

“Before the early bird,” by Robert Lee Brewer