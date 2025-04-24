2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 24
For Day 24 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, poets (and other time keepers) are tasked with writing a time of day poem.
For today's prompt, write a time of day poem. You can pick a specific time of day (like the songs "3 A.M. Eternal," by The KLF, or "12:51," by The Strokes), or it can be a more generalized thing (like "early morning" or "lunch time" or whatever). Snack time is one of my favorite times of day, for sure. (And don't forget poeming time!)
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Time of Day Poem:
“Before the early bird,” by Robert Lee Brewer
Before the early bird
or the high school bus
or the garbage truck
a silence falls over the world
that my words try to wake up.
