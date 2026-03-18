Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 778
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a “Let’s (blank)” poem.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Let's (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Let's Celebrate," "Let's Forget About the Whole Thing," "Let's Think This Through First," and/or "Let's Poem."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
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Here’s my attempt at a Let's Blank Poem:
“Let's Anticipate,” by Robert Lee Brewer
The sun hangs around more every day,
but it's still more than a month till May,
and April is the time for poetic play,
so break some lines a while and stay,
at least long enough to poem away.