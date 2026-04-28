2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Results

Here we go: It's time to reveal the results of the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge! This year, there were nearly 80 entries from all around the country and the world (including entries from New Zealand, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom), and I enjoyed them all, which does not make it easy to judge.

Per usual, I saw a mix of familiar names as well as new-to-me names. After a couple rounds of reading, I narrowed the list down to 17 collections, which is when it got especially difficult. In this post, I share the winning chapbook and poet, along with three finalists and five honorable mentions.

This year's winning manuscript is The Monsters We Inherit, by Anika Zaman!

I loved the language and stories shared in this 12-poem collection, and it definitely held its theme throughout, which was exciting to read.

Congratulations, Anika!

Here are a few poems from The Monsters We Inherit:

Entrance, by Anika Zaman

The first door was not a door

but a mouth,

someone else's story

swallowing you whole.



You stepped into a name

before you could pronounce it,

a hallway lined with portraits

of women who looked familiar

in ways that hurt.



Every threshold whispered

what you should be,

even the air rehearsed itself

before speaking to you.



You learned early

that some doors led forward

and some led deeper in,

and the difference

is not always visible.



Still, you entered.

Still, the house closed around you

like a lesson.

***

Inheritance, by Anika Zaman

Before I knew the world for fear,

I learned its temperature,

a quick heat rising in the chest

when the room shifted

and my mother's gaze turned sharp.



I learned that silence

was not absence

but strategy.

I learned that women

spoke in edits,

deleting entire thoughts

before they reached the tongue.



Only later did I understand

it was made of all the rules

that lived inside our ribs,

so ancient we mistook them for bones.



Only later

did I name it.



***

Fun, by Anika Zaman

The first monster was funny,

at least that's what everyone said.



It lived under the table

and chewed on the silence

between careful conversation.

It snuck into bedtime stories,

its claws dulled with nostalgia,

its teeth disguised as tradition.



We fed it scraps:

a joke about girls,

a warning about skirts,

a whispered "Don't grow up too fast."



It grew anyway.

It always does.



By the time we realized

it wasn't funny,

it already had a key

to every room.

***

Dream With Locked Doors, by Anika Zaman

The house of my body

grew another hallway.

The lights flickered

in code I couldn't translate.



Every door I opened

led to a room already watching me.

The windows had opinions.

The floors creaked warnings.



Somewhere, behind a wall,

under the ribs, behind the heart,

something moved, slow, deliberate,

as if deciding whether to reveal itself.



I knocked on my own sternum

to see who would answer.

Only breath replied:

thin, borrowed,

as though this house

belonged to someone else.

***

Who Becomes a Monster, by Anika Zaman

Who becomes a monster

is never who you expect.



Sometimes it is the quiet girl

who obeyed too much.



Sometimes it is the woman

who refused to fold.



Sometimes it is the law

that calls itself protection.



And sometimes

the monster is only the shadow

left when they have taken everything else.



***

Love, by Anika Zaman

I saw love as a quiet obedience:

chin down,

hands folded,

neck bared to teeth,

a softness offered before it was asked for.



A family heirloom, they said,

passed from mother to daughter,

like a necklace of small, unspoken rules:

don't take up space,

don't raise your voice,

don't want too much.



But when I opened the box,

I found claws instead,

filed down to keep them gentle,

polished smooth to look like devotion.



I wear them anyway.

Not as jewelry,

as warning, as memory.

As proof that the love I inherited,

was part tenderness,

part survival,

part monster,

shaped to look like care.



And still,

I try to love differently,

to build something softer

from the bones

I was given.

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

*****

But wait! There’s more!

In addition to Anika's winning manuscript, I selected three finalists that gave The Monsters We Inherit a run for its money:

Sad and Curious Scribbles from 20-Something, by Megan Lolley

The Architecture of a Moment, by Marilyn Braendeholm

Night Wounds, by a.d.

Congratulations to the finalists!

And finally, here's a list (in no particular order) of honorable mentions:

Defining Moments, by Dan Hardison

Fairy Tales & Magic Spells, by Pamela J. Jessen

Lucky Scars, by Michelle Meyer

scrap paper, by de jackson

How We Began, by Tessa Alexander