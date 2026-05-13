Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 781
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a flower poem.
For this week's prompt, write a flower poem. Your poem could be about an actual flower. Or it could mention a flower in passing. Or play with the concept of a flowering idea, flower power, or whatever other direction you might consider (including using its homophone: flour). Of course, mentioning a specific flower in the title and then writing a poem that may or may not mention the flower is an option as well. Whatever you do, have fun.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
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Here’s my attempt at a Flower Poem:
“The Mean Reds,” by Robert Lee Brewer
She's allergic to lilies
but admires them from afar.
He prefers the roses
from the safety of his car.
She can touch the lilacs
and the hydrangeas too.
When he thinks of violets,
he starts to feel blue.