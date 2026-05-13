Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 781

For this week's prompt, write a flower poem. Your poem could be about an actual flower. Or it could mention a flower in passing. Or play with the concept of a flowering idea, flower power, or whatever other direction you might consider (including using its homophone: flour). Of course, mentioning a specific flower in the title and then writing a poem that may or may not mention the flower is an option as well. Whatever you do, have fun.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

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Here’s my attempt at a Flower Poem: