Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 780

Well, it's been a while since our daily poeming in April and even longer since our last Wednesday Poetry Prompt in March. So let's get back at it today.

For this week's prompt, write a year poem. Write a poem about a specific year (like 1977, 1980, or 1983, which are important years for people who recently celebrated May the Fourth), or maybe the year in a cycle (like the third year of high school or college). Or get more general (like this popular Frank Sinatra song). Of course, you could also do the old "title" trick using something like: "The Year of (blank)" and filling in the blank with a new word or phrase. So many possibilities.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

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Here’s my attempt at a Year Poem: