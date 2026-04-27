2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

For today's prompt, write a fan poem. For me, I think about people who are fans of sports, entertainment, media, and other forms of celebrity. But there are also oscillating fans, ceiling fans, and hand-held fans. So let's "fan out" and "fan the flames" of our poeming today.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Fan Poem:

“At The Killers Show,” by Robert Lee Brewer



I can barely hear any songs

because of all these screaming fans

who've turned out in this manic throng.

I came here to hear all their songs,

but failed to realize it's all wrong—

when Brandon Flowers is the man,

I can't really hear any songs

because of all these screaming fans.