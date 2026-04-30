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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a harvest poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Here we are: The final day of this year's challenge. Let's ring some bells, break some lines, and sound our barbaric yawps.

For today's prompt, write a harvest poem. Some may remember that we started off this year's challenged planting seeds; now, it's harvest time. The harvest season is a time when some things end, but others continue, and there's plenty of reason to celebrate. And remember that you've been sowing all month, so your harvest poem could also be about your poetic harvest for the month, because anything goes on the final day of the challenge. So let's see what we can do on this harvest poem day.

Also, for people new to this challenge, we do still write poems here every Wednesday throughout the year for Wednesday Poetry Prompts. Please feel encouraged to show up once (or more) a week and poem along.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Keep writing poems throughout the year!

April may be over, but more than 300 poetry prompts are available at your beck and call with Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. Collected from years of poetry prompting, this is a fun way to stay out of a rut throughout the year.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Harvest Poem:

“new fruit,” by Robert Lee Brewer

when comes time to pluck me
do not weep or gnash your teeth
i am but an apple or an orange
take my seeds & plant them deep
let them sprout into an entire tree
that produces exotic new fruit
to be wildly picked & devoured
with juices running down your chin

(Quick note: I just want to say thank you to everyone for a great month of poeming. I'm going to be honest; I was really struggling at the beginning of the month, but this challenge--and everyone's participation really pumped me up. I have more than a few poems that I'm really happy to tinker with now. So again, thanks!)

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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