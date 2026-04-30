2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

Here we are: The final day of this year's challenge. Let's ring some bells, break some lines, and sound our barbaric yawps.

For today's prompt, write a harvest poem. Some may remember that we started off this year's challenged planting seeds; now, it's harvest time. The harvest season is a time when some things end, but others continue, and there's plenty of reason to celebrate. And remember that you've been sowing all month, so your harvest poem could also be about your poetic harvest for the month, because anything goes on the final day of the challenge. So let's see what we can do on this harvest poem day.

Also, for people new to this challenge, we do still write poems here every Wednesday throughout the year for Wednesday Poetry Prompts. Please feel encouraged to show up once (or more) a week and poem along.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Keep writing poems throughout the year!

April may be over, but more than 300 poetry prompts are available at your beck and call with Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. Collected from years of poetry prompting, this is a fun way to stay out of a rut throughout the year.

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Here’s my attempt at a Harvest Poem:

“new fruit,” by Robert Lee Brewer



when comes time to pluck me

do not weep or gnash your teeth

i am but an apple or an orange

take my seeds & plant them deep

let them sprout into an entire tree

that produces exotic new fruit

to be wildly picked & devoured

with juices running down your chin