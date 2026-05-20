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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 782

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a picture poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a picture poem. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, but you could capture a picture in a haiku or a few lines. Or you could write a poem about a photographer, painter, or mixed media artist. Of course, movies are also called pictures. Just picture it, then poem it. (And, as always, have fun with it.)

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Picture Poem:

“capture the moment,” by Robert Lee Brewer

she takes a selfie in nature
& gets all the good angles
of trees & flowers behind
but misses when the hawk
sweeps over the open field
& the turtle sunbathes on
a log & squirrels dig fast
for treasures in the grass
& the raccoon splashes
in the creek with a bucket
like a child & bright birds
chase after grayer birds
in & around the branches
as deer dance together
in a field of wild flowers
off the beaten path as
she takes a selfie in nature
& gets all the good angles

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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