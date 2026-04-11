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Writer’s Digest May/June 2026 Cover Reveal

Presenting the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest, including the 101 Best Websites for Writers and an interview with Mike Chen.

Amy Jones
Amy Jones

Write Like a Pro

In this “Write Like a Pro” themed issue of Writer’s Digest, we aim to demystify aspects of the publishing business for writers who hope to publish both traditionally and independently. Likewise, we cover how to write carefully and considerately about real people and jobs who inspire dramatic fiction. And of course, no May/June issue would be complete without the official Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers.

Visit the Writer's Digest Shop to order a PDF of this issue and start reading today.

Features Include:

+ 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers. By The Editors of WD

+ Landing the Big One: How to write for your dream magazine. By Paul Nicolaus

+ How to Handle Money as a Writer: That is in case you actually make any… By Rob Hart

+ Collaborate to Create: Why coauthoring nonfiction is a pro strategy worth considering. By Matty Dalrymple and Michael La Ronn

+ Writing What You Know vs. Exploiting What You’ve Lived: How to build an ethical framework for transforming professional experience into authentic fiction. By Steve Urszenyi

+ The WD Interview: Mike Chen: The award-winning science-fiction author discusses the importance of fandom, writing for IP giants like Star Wars, and tacking his biggest project yet: the space opera The Photonic Effect. By Moriah Richard

+ The 6th Annual Personal Essay Awards: See the winner announcement and read the winning essay by Sonja Livingston.

Plus, this issue includes columns covering topics such as: 10 steps to writing picture books, how to identify your target audience as a self-published writer, and making the most of small-media opportunities. Plus fan-favorite columns like Publishing Insights, Level Up Your Writing (Life), Meet the Agent, Agent Alcove, and Building Better Worlds.

Become a Writer's Digest VIP member to start your subscription, view the entirety of WD's archives, and much more.

101 Best Websites for WritersCover Revealwriter's digestWriter's Digest magazineWriter's Digest's 101 Best Websites for Writers
Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

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