2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

Today marks four weeks into this challenge. And long-time April PAD Challengers probably already know today's Two-for-Tuesday prompt, because it's one that has shown up in every single April PAD Challenge over the years.

For the fourth and final Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a love poem and/or...

Write an anti-love poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem: