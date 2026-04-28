2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 28
Write a poem a day for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt, write a love and/or anti-love poem.
Today marks four weeks into this challenge. And long-time April PAD Challengers probably already know today's Two-for-Tuesday prompt, because it's one that has shown up in every single April PAD Challenge over the years.
For the fourth and final Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a love poem and/or...
- Write an anti-love poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Play with poetic forms!
Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).
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Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:
“this life,” by Robert Lee Brewer
a gift i never requested
& the bearer of pain & torment
broken hearts & disappointments
yet i believe the personal myths
of running to hug strangers in public
wandering the streets alone at night
admiring the moon & crisp air & evening
even at this hour excited by birds
building nests & flying past my window
even as the world continues to change
in ways i will never understand
in ways that often shatter me
even now with each breath i take
i know even now that i love you
& i'm in no great rush to move along