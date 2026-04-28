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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

Write a poem a day for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt, write a love and/or anti-love poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Today marks four weeks into this challenge. And long-time April PAD Challengers probably already know today's Two-for-Tuesday prompt, because it's one that has shown up in every single April PAD Challenge over the years.

For the fourth and final Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  • Write a love poem and/or...
  • Write an anti-love poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“this life,” by Robert Lee Brewer

a gift i never requested
& the bearer of pain & torment
broken hearts & disappointments
yet i believe the personal myths
of running to hug strangers in public
wandering the streets alone at night
admiring the moon & crisp air & evening
even at this hour excited by birds
building nests & flying past my window
even as the world continues to change
in ways i will never understand
in ways that often shatter me
even now with each breath i take
i know even now that i love you
& i'm in no great rush to move along

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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