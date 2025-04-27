2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

For today's prompt, take the phrase "New (blank)," replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "New Moon," "New Car," "New Significant Other," "New World," and/or "New to This City."

And yes, it is totally fine to replace the word "new" with the word "knew" if that helps you get your poem out today!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a New (blank) Poem: