2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 27
Join poets from around the country and the world to write a poem each day of April. For today’s prompt, write a New Blank poem.
For today's prompt, take the phrase "New (blank)," replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "New Moon," "New Car," "New Significant Other," "New World," and/or "New to This City."
And yes, it is totally fine to replace the word "new" with the word "knew" if that helps you get your poem out today!
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a New (blank) Poem:
“New Enough,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I suppose I'm new enough
to not understand, but
I still knew enough
to quietly demand what
I thought should be mine
& that was enough
I thought to break this line
& that was enough
but also not that new,
but also not what I knew.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.