Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 768
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a Happy Blank poem.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Happy (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Happy Birthday," "Happy Now," "Happy to Rethink All My Life Decisions," "Happy About the End of Stranger Things," and/or "Happy to Meet You."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Happy Blank Poem:
“Happy to Oblige,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I'm happy to oblige and hear all day
about all the various means and ways
the world that you know is falling apart,
but as we near the end all I can say,
and I believe this part, is "Bless your heart."