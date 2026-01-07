ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 768

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a Happy Blank poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Happy (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Happy Birthday," "Happy Now," "Happy to Rethink All My Life Decisions," "Happy About the End of Stranger Things," and/or "Happy to Meet You."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Happy Blank Poem:

“Happy to Oblige,” by Robert Lee Brewer

I'm happy to oblige and hear all day
about all the various means and ways
the world that you know is falling apart,
but as we near the end all I can say,
and I believe this part, is "Bless your heart."

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 767Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 766Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 765Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 764Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 763Robert Lee Brewer
November PAD Chapbook Challenge
November PAD Chapbook Challenge2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Next StepsRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;