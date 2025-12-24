Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 766
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a winter poem.
For this week's prompt, write a winter poem. Because here we are...in winter apparently (as I consider wearing shorts when I go outside today). The days are short, but they're getting longer. The nights are cooler and may continue to chill for a while. Somewhere, snow may be more than a memory.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
Here’s my attempt at a Winter Poem:
“Southern Winter,” by Robert Lee Brewer
Let it snow, let it rain, let it
hydrate the open prairie and
empty plain. Clouds condensate but
never complain as they form in
the water cycle again and
again, and here I am wishing
for snowflakes to rain in Georgia,
but if not snow, just let it rain.