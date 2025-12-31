Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 767

It's time for the final prompt of 2025!

For this week's prompt, write a worship poem. Some people think of organized religions when they think of worship, but people worship many things beyond gods, including money, fame, power, knowledge, and their own reflections. Someone somewhere probably even worships editors and poets. And some people may worship nothing. In all cases, there is likely a poem to be found.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

