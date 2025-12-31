ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 767

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a worship poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
It's time for the final prompt of 2025!

For this week's prompt, write a worship poem. Some people think of organized religions when they think of worship, but people worship many things beyond gods, including money, fame, power, knowledge, and their own reflections. Someone somewhere probably even worships editors and poets. And some people may worship nothing. In all cases, there is likely a poem to be found.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Worship Poem:

“Praise the Final Day,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Praise the final day
that leads to the first
of many more days
to someday follow:

May it bend itself
like infinity
into a figure
eight forever and

may we follow it
day by day to where
ever this life lets
it someday lead us

for it will lead us
wherever it may.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
