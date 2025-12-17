Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 765
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a Year of Blank poem.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Year of (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include "Year of the Horse," "Year of Great Fortune," "Year of Unbearable Mistakes," and/or "Year of Reading Not Enough Books."
An alternate title might be "(blank) of the Year."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Year of Blank Poem:
“Year of Many Years,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I find myself layering the moments
one on top of the other and feeling
that each moment is actually many
moments and that this year may be
many years and that time itself falls
through these layers and moments
and forgets itself as if it does not
actually exist and if not then when
would things begin and end and is
it possible in a year of many years
that I live a life of many lives that
stack one on top of the other and
each with a unique story to tell
about each me of the many mes
who all want a many great things.