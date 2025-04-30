2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 30
For Day 30 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, poets (and other party people) are prompted to write a remix poem.
Whew! We made it: Day 30!
(And for those wondering, yes, I announced the 2024 November PAD Chapbook Challenge Results here yesterday.)
Thank you so much for traveling this poetic road with me this month. It's been a lot of fun, and I hope you'll continue to visit here on Wednesdays for our Wednesday Poetry Prompts starting back up on May 7.
For today's prompt, write a remix poem. That is, take one of your poems (or several of your poems) from earlier this month and remix it. You could make a free verse poem read like a triolet or haiku. Or you could pick six words from a poem and make them the end words in a sestina. Heck, take an image from one of your poems, make it the title of your new poem, and then, write your poem. There are any number of ways to remix a poem.
Just have fun with it!
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).
*****
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:
“Appropriately Speaking,” by Robert Lee Brewer
Breathe me back to life
word by lovely word
through poetic strife
feeling quite absurd,
because I can say
everything you heard
each and every day
feeling quite absurd;
talking semantics
like a lingual nerd
full of wordy tricks
feeling quite absurd
with a simple drink
shaken but not stirred
I can barely think
feeling quite absurd,
and I fall apart
as the truth is slurred
breaking every heart
feeling quite absurd;
the truth is I know
I only demurred,
because I don't know--
feeling quite absurd.
(Note on today's poem: It is a remix of my love poem from Day 8 of the challenge.)
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.