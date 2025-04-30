2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 30

Whew! We made it: Day 30!

(And for those wondering, yes, I announced the 2024 November PAD Chapbook Challenge Results here yesterday.)

Thank you so much for traveling this poetic road with me this month. It's been a lot of fun, and I hope you'll continue to visit here on Wednesdays for our Wednesday Poetry Prompts starting back up on May 7.

For today's prompt, write a remix poem. That is, take one of your poems (or several of your poems) from earlier this month and remix it. You could make a free verse poem read like a triolet or haiku. Or you could pick six words from a poem and make them the end words in a sestina. Heck, take an image from one of your poems, make it the title of your new poem, and then, write your poem. There are any number of ways to remix a poem.

Just have fun with it!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem: