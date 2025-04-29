2024 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Results

As mentioned earlier today, it's time to reveal the results of the 2024 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, and it really was decided (finally) today! This year, there were nearly 100 entries from all around the country and the world, and they were all so good.

Per usual, I saw a mix of familiar names as well as new-to-me names. The first round narrowed things down to 51 chapbooks; the second round worked the list to just 18.

In this post, I share the winning chapbook and poet, along with three finalists and seven honorable mentions.

This year's winning manuscript is Before You Leave, by KB Ballentine!

The collection has a dedication "for my father" and appears to collect the reckoning of a person's life. I found the images and language beautiful throughout.

Congratulations, KB!

Here are a few poems from Before You Leave:

But wait! There’s more!

In addition to KB's winning manuscript, I selected three finalists that gave Before You Leave a run for its money:

Black Ice, by Michelle Meyer

Counting Coup, by Gila Mon

a walk in the park, by Amy Hadley

Congratulations to the finalists!

And finally, here's a list (in no particular order) of honorable mentions:

Dictionary Poems, by Candace Kubinec

The Nature of Words, by Marilyn Braendeholm

Discovering the Ninth Planet, by Victoria Melekian

Reflections in Twilight, by Sally Deems-Mogoyordy

The Art of Longing, by Melissa Lemay

Mind Cycles, by Michele K. Smith

Hunchbacked Sticks, by Hibah Shabkhez