2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

“Semantically Speaking,” by Robert Lee Brewer



As the world falls apart daily

in the usual & unusual ways

wrought by fire & disease

bound by desire & unease

it's easy to follow suit & surrender

in the usual & unusual ways

like animals overcome by hrududu

& like animals we howl lonely &

afraid at the moon & distant stars

ununderstanding coming calamities

but somehow knowing there's only one

way this ends for us all falling back

to the earth as we recede further

into the past with each dying moment

in both the usual & the unusual ways

& yet we always feel there's still a chance

dancing well past midnight in moonshadow

& yet you always search me out to drag me

lifeless from the dead to breathe me back to life

word by lovely word.



(Note on my poem today: Love poems are my favorite; in fact, I wrote a post on how to write a love poem for anyone who's not sure how to get started on this one. The poem, above, of course, is written for the Poet Laureate of the Brewer mansion.)