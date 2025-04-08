2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 8
On the eighth day of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, writers are tasked with the second Two-for-Tuesday prompt of the month.
It's that time again; time for another Two-for-Tuesday prompt.
For the second Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a love poem and/or...
- Write an anti-love poem.
Regulars know, this is one I always include. This year, I decided to offer it sooner than later. Whether you love it or anti-love it, let's all poem it now.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:
“Semantically Speaking,” by Robert Lee Brewer
As the world falls apart daily
in the usual & unusual ways
wrought by fire & disease
bound by desire & unease
it's easy to follow suit & surrender
in the usual & unusual ways
like animals overcome by hrududu
& like animals we howl lonely &
afraid at the moon & distant stars
ununderstanding coming calamities
but somehow knowing there's only one
way this ends for us all falling back
to the earth as we recede further
into the past with each dying moment
in both the usual & the unusual ways
& yet we always feel there's still a chance
dancing well past midnight in moonshadow
& yet you always search me out to drag me
lifeless from the dead to breathe me back to life
word by lovely word.
(Note on my poem today: Love poems are my favorite; in fact, I wrote a post on how to write a love poem for anyone who's not sure how to get started on this one. The poem, above, of course, is written for the Poet Laureate of the Brewer mansion.)
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.