2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 5
Join poets from around the country and the world to write a poem each day of April. For today’s prompt, write an After Blank poem.
Our first weekend of April. Let's keep the poems rolling.
For today's prompt, take the phrase "After (blank)," replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "After Hours," "After a Good Movie," "After a Quick One," "After the Encore," and/or "After a While."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at an After (blank) Poem:
“After That Performance,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I admit there are other reactions
anyone could have--maybe offer a
hand; maybe say, "OMG" or "hold up"--
but the exact combination of when
it happened, how it happened, and where it
happened, well, it produced an unchecked laugh.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.