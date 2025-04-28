2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

Wow! Today marks 4 weeks of poeming for this April. Let's get to it.

For today's prompt, write a color poem. The poem could be about a color, mention a color, or be somewhat "colorful." Of course, the title of the poem could be a color (or include a color) and then not mention colors in the poem at all. So there's a lot of wiggle room with this prompt.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Color Poem: