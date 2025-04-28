2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 28
For Day 28 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, poets (and other colorful people) are prompted to write a color poem.
Wow! Today marks 4 weeks of poeming for this April. Let's get to it.
For today's prompt, write a color poem. The poem could be about a color, mention a color, or be somewhat "colorful." Of course, the title of the poem could be a color (or include a color) and then not mention colors in the poem at all. So there's a lot of wiggle room with this prompt.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).
*****
Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Color Poem:
“olo,” by Robert Lee Brewer
they say it's impossible
to see this color
without some assistance
but then it's possible
to see any color
without some assistance
because the mind sees
what it wants to see
when it wants to see
and refuses to see
what it doesn't want
so maybe it's blue
or green or teal or
some other color
found on the spectrum
or maybe it's just
whatever a person
could ever imagine
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.