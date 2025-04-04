2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 4
Join poets from around the country and the world to write a poem a day in April. For today’s prompt, write an unexpected mess poem.
Before we jump into today's prompt, I just want to let everyone know that these are not timely at all. While I write my poems in April, I created all these prompts before the calendar flipped from March. So any "hidden meanings" are just (if anything) serendipity. Soo...
For today's prompt, write an unexpected mess poem. Like maybe somebody spills their milk or forgets to put away the groceries. Or maybe the dog leaves a present. Or perhaps the cat is in a gift-giving mood as well. Or maybe the mess is a little more situational (like falling behind on paying the bills or getting caught up in a love triangle). I'm sure everyone can imagine any number of potential messes by now. So capture these unexpected (or even expected) messes in a poem.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at an Unexpected Mess Poem:
“As You Wish,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I collect dishes
after every breakfast and still
find even more.
Without you, I'd be
a complete
mess, I must confess.
(Note on today's form: For this morning's poem, I wrote a double lune...starting with a Collom lune for the first stanza into a Kelly lune for the second.)
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest