2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

Before we jump into today's prompt, I just want to let everyone know that these are not timely at all. While I write my poems in April, I created all these prompts before the calendar flipped from March. So any "hidden meanings" are just (if anything) serendipity. Soo...

For today's prompt, write an unexpected mess poem. Like maybe somebody spills their milk or forgets to put away the groceries. Or maybe the dog leaves a present. Or perhaps the cat is in a gift-giving mood as well. Or maybe the mess is a little more situational (like falling behind on paying the bills or getting caught up in a love triangle). I'm sure everyone can imagine any number of potential messes by now. So capture these unexpected (or even expected) messes in a poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Unexpected Mess Poem: