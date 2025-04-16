2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 16
On day 16 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, writers from around the world are prompted to write something fantastic.
Wow! So many forms for poems yesterday. That was fun! And yay to Gary Crane for being the first to guess the inspiration for the acrostic in my sestina yesterday (click here to hear Chris Bell's "I Am the Cosmos" on YouTube). Forms are completely optional today.
For today's prompt, write a "something fantastic" poem. As with all the prompts, you can come at this from any direction you'd like, but what inspired me to create this prompt are the fantastic works of magical realists and poems like Donald Hall's "On Reaching the Age of Two Hundred." So if you feel compelled to do the same, great; however, it is no small accomplishment to write any fantastic poem, even if it's about finding an extra piece of pie in the refrigerator.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Something Fantastic Poem:
“Pink Moon,” by Robert Lee Brewer
In the morning, I reached up to the moon
and pulled it down from its twilight canvas
as the early birds twittered morning songs
across cool open fields and foggy ponds
and I held the moon gently in my hands
with scarcely a thought of what I should do
to this sweet satellite plucked out of space
on impulse--mostly because it was there--
and now, faced with what I could do and where
I find myself caught in its empty stare
unable to think of anything else
so that I find I am losing myself
and the moon silently before my eyes
repaints itself back into the sunrise.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.