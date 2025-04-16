2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

Wow! So many forms for poems yesterday. That was fun! And yay to Gary Crane for being the first to guess the inspiration for the acrostic in my sestina yesterday (click here to hear Chris Bell's "I Am the Cosmos" on YouTube). Forms are completely optional today.

For today's prompt, write a "something fantastic" poem. As with all the prompts, you can come at this from any direction you'd like, but what inspired me to create this prompt are the fantastic works of magical realists and poems like Donald Hall's "On Reaching the Age of Two Hundred." So if you feel compelled to do the same, great; however, it is no small accomplishment to write any fantastic poem, even if it's about finding an extra piece of pie in the refrigerator.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Something Fantastic Poem: