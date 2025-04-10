2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 10
For the 10th day of the 2025 April PAD (Poem-A-Day) Challenge, writers are tasked with writing a number poem.
For today's prompt, write a number poem. The poem can focus on one number or several numbers. It could involve counting, adding, subtracting, or some other form of simple or complex mathematics. Or the poem could have a number in the title. Your poem, your numbers; let's write!
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Number Poem:
“Looking Out for Number One,” by Robert Lee Brewer
I'm looking out for number one,
but also numbers two and three.
In fact, I'm never really done
with looking out for number one--
beneath the moon, under the sun--
wanting to have fun and be free
while looking out for number one,
but also numbers two and three.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.