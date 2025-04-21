2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

We're now three weeks deep into this challenge; way to bring it. Let's finish strong!

For today's prompt, take the phrase "(blank) Day," replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Opposite Day," "Green Day," "Earth Day," "The Last Ever Day," and/or "The Day Before Yesterday." Even "Holiday" would work honestly.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Here’s my attempt at a (blank) Day Poem: