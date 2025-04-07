ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

Write poems throughout the month April for the 18th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a tense poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Wow! We've made it a week into this challenge already. Let's keep the momentum going.

For today's prompt, write a tense poem. It could be past tense, present tense, and/or future tense. Or it could be about a tense feeling. Or the tension in an object (like the strings of a guitar).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Tense Poem:

“Release,” by Robert Lee Brewer

There are moments when I can feel myself tighten
as if preparing for something bad to happen,
and I just feel there's nothing good ever in sight
until your smile reminds me we'll both be alright.

2025 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Related Stories
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: PromptsRobert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 6
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 6Robert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 5
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 5Robert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 4
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 4Robert Lee Brewer
3 Ways to Bring Wonder to Your Poems
Write Better Poetry3 Ways to Bring Wonder to Your PoemsRobert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 3
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 3Robert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;