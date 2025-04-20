2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

Happy Easter! I hope everyone has a basket full of line breaks today!

For today's prompt, write a rest poem. In this part of the country anyway, there are restrooms and rest areas. And for some the weekend is a time of rest and relaxation. But there is also the rest of interpretations of rest (like the rest of the way, rest of the water, or rest of the poems). Also, if someone wants to turn "rest" into "wrest," I won't wrestle them over it. Have fun and poem before or after resting today!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Rest Poem:

“for the wicked,” by Robert Lee Brewer