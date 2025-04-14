2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

Whew! We're two weeks in on this month and this challenge already. Go, us!

For today's prompt, write a losing poem. Losing often comes with negative connotations, like losing a game or a family pet or socks (seriously, where do they all disappear to?). However, a person could also lose some weight, bad habits, and/or negativity. Of course, it could be argued these are still negatives (positives via double negatives), but I find I'm starting to lose my train of thought, so it's probably best to get poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Losing Poem: