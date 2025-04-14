ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

For Day 14 of the 2025 April Poem-A-Day Challenge, writers around the world are tasked with writing a losing poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Whew! We're two weeks in on this month and this challenge already. Go, us!

For today's prompt, write a losing poem. Losing often comes with negative connotations, like losing a game or a family pet or socks (seriously, where do they all disappear to?). However, a person could also lose some weight, bad habits, and/or negativity. Of course, it could be argued these are still negatives (positives via double negatives), but I find I'm starting to lose my train of thought, so it's probably best to get poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Losing Poem:

“What I've Gained,” by Robert Lee Brewer

There's nothing I've gained
that I won't eventually lose;
not that I know how, but I
can decipher the clues;
so I don't care much about
all the items I can gain
when I'll eventually lose
and then lose them again:
better I think is to share
all the ups and the downs
with every loser who'll
happily keep me around,
because everything I gain
I will eventually lose,
so abide if you can
to skip having the blues.

2025 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Related Stories
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: PromptsRobert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 13
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 13Robert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 12
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 12Robert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 11
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 11Robert Lee Brewer
6 Ways to Write Cozy Poems
Write Better Poetry6 Ways to Write Cozy PoemsRobert Lee Brewer
2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 10
April PAD Challenge2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 10Robert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;