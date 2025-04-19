2025 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

Whew! Let's keep those pens, pencils, keyboards, touchscreens, notes apps, etc., poeming away.

For today's prompt, write a persona poem. A persona poem is when you write in the voice of another person, real or imaginary. So maybe a sonnet in the voice of Mickey Mouse, or a sestina narrated by the Wright Brothers (yes, both of them), or a haiku from the perspective of Amelia Earhart. And yes, inanimate objects are fair game too (if you want to craft some free verse in the voice of a toothbrush). Have at it!

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Here’s my attempt at a Persona Poem:

“William Gray,” by Robert Lee Brewer