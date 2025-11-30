2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

We made it! Today is the final day of the month and the writing part of this challenge, but it's not the end of the challenge, because there's an extra step, which I'll discuss in more details tomorrow in a "Next Steps" post. So stay tuned! (Also, be sure to join us on Wednesdays for Wednesday Poetry Prompts in December and beyond!)

For today’s prompt, write a next poem. I mean, whatever poem you write next will be your next poem, but it could also be about your next favorite movie or song. Or your next door neighbor. Or your next obsession. Or next worry. Or next whatever.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Next Poem: