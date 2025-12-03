Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 763

After a month of daily poeming in November, I hope everyone's OK with getting back into a more relaxed weekly pace with the Wednesday Poetry Prompts.

For this week's prompt, write a want poem. The poem could be about something you want, or that someone else wants. Of course, you can play off themes like "help wanted" or "wanted: dead or alive" signs and notices. And if something is in short supply, it is wanting. So there are a few different avenues y'all can travel for this one.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Want Poem: