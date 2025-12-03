ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 763

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week write a want poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
After a month of daily poeming in November, I hope everyone's OK with getting back into a more relaxed weekly pace with the Wednesday Poetry Prompts.

For this week's prompt, write a want poem. The poem could be about something you want, or that someone else wants. Of course, you can play off themes like "help wanted" or "wanted: dead or alive" signs and notices. And if something is in short supply, it is wanting. So there are a few different avenues y'all can travel for this one.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away.

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer's Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We're looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Want Poem:

“The Last Thing,” by Robert Lee Brewer

The last thing I wanted was to
forget the last thing that I said
because saying it made me blue.
The last thing I wanted was to
accidentally bother you
or somehow get into your head.
The last thing I wanted was to
forget the last thing that I said.

(Note on form and prompt: The form is a triolet, which is my fallback form, and the prompt is eerily similar to the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt before we started November, which was to write an "I Want (blank)" poem. I thought about changing today's prompt, but then thought it might be fun to revisit similar territory after a month of poeming to see if our perspectives have changed at all.)

Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
