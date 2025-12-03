Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 763
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week write a want poem.
After a month of daily poeming in November, I hope everyone's OK with getting back into a more relaxed weekly pace with the Wednesday Poetry Prompts.
For this week's prompt, write a want poem. The poem could be about something you want, or that someone else wants. Of course, you can play off themes like "help wanted" or "wanted: dead or alive" signs and notices. And if something is in short supply, it is wanting. So there are a few different avenues y'all can travel for this one.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Want Poem:
“The Last Thing,” by Robert Lee Brewer
The last thing I wanted was to
forget the last thing that I said
because saying it made me blue.
The last thing I wanted was to
accidentally bother you
or somehow get into your head.
The last thing I wanted was to
forget the last thing that I said.
(Note on form and prompt: The form is a triolet, which is my fallback form, and the prompt is eerily similar to the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt before we started November, which was to write an "I Want (blank)" poem. I thought about changing today's prompt, but then thought it might be fun to revisit similar territory after a month of poeming to see if our perspectives have changed at all.)